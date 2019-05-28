Stylam Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Stylam Industries Limited which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & year ending 31st March 2019, in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and to take up allied and other matters is rescheduled on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 due to disruption of flight of Sh.Jagdish Rai Gupta, Managing Director of the Company, from Frankfurt Airport, Germany.





Pdf Link: Stylam Industries Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com