Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that interaction with Analysts / Institutional Investors is scheduled on 29th May, 2019

Pdf Link: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

