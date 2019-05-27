Suditi Industries Ltd. - Compensation Committee Will Be Held On Thursday, 30Th May 2019

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the members of the Compensation Committee will be held on Thursday, 30th May 2019 at the registered office of the company to review, consider and recommend to the Board for issue of shares against application received from one employee for exercise of 9600 Stock Options under Suditi Employees Stock Option Plan, 2011.

Kindly make note of the same.

