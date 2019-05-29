1. Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the same period, Statutory Auditors Report thereon.



2. Resignation of Smt G.Uma Devi as an Independent & Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 29.05.2019.



Pdf Link: Sujana Universal Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com