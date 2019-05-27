Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

As per the Regulation 30 & 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of newspaper cuttings of Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Danik Tribune (Vernacular Newspaper) both dated 27.05.2019 containing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31/03/2019.

