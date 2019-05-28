Regulation 30 read with (Point No. 7) of Para A of Part A of schedule III & Part C (Point No. 4) of the SEBI Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirements Regulation 2015,

This is to inform you that Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain (Din No.: 08208856) has been appointed as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company

Pdf Link: Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com