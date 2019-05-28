Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Regulation 30 read with (Point No. 7) of Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirements Regulation 2015.
This is to inform you that Ms. Sudeepti Srivastava Non Executive Independent Director has tendered her resignation to the Company.

