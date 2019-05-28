Summit Securities Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Dear Sir,

We are submitting the information regarding loss of share certificates within 2 days of getting information from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). You are requested to kindly take this on record.

Thanks and Regards,
Summit Securities Limited

Pdf Link: Summit Securities Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Summit Securities Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.