With reference to captioned subject we, Sun and Shine Worldwide Limited (the Company) would like to inform you that our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) viz. Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited has shifted their operation/ registered office to new address as below:



Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Unit. No 49, Building No. 13 AB, 2nd Floor,

Samhita Commercial Co-Op Society Ltd,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane,

Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072.

Phone No: 022-28520461/462

Email Id: [email protected]



You are requested to update the aforesaid address in your record for the information of the shareholders of the Company.



This is for your information and record





Pdf Link: Sun And Shine Worldwide Ltd. - Intimation For Change In Address & Contact Details Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent (RTA)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com