With reference to above subject matter this is to inform you that Company Secretary of the company is as under:



Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN Date of Appointment

1 CHANDA JAIN Company Secretary BCPPJ8996L 15/05/2019



Following name Appearing on BSE Website should be removed as company secretary has already resigned:



Sr. No. Name Designation

1 HELI AKASH GARALA Company Secretary





You are here requested to make the necessary updation of the management of the Company at BSE website as mentioned above.



Please do the needful.



Thanking You



Pdf Link: Sun And Shine Worldwide Ltd. - Sub: Updation Of Directors/Company Secretary Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com