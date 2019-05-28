Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Change in Designation of Mr. Sudhir V. Valia : Please note that Mr. Sudhir Valia stepped down from the position of Whole-time Director of the Company to Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 29th May, 2019, therefore he shall continue as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
