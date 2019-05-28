Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees Two and parse seventy five Only) per equity share of Re. 1/- each of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about last week of August, 2019 or first week of September, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com