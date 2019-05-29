Sun Retail Ltd - Statement Of Deviation And Variations Under Regulation 32(1) For The Half Year & Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Statement of Deviation and Variations under regulation 32(1) for the Half year & year ended on 31st March, 2019.
REF: Sun Retail Limited (Scrip Code: 542025)

Pdf Link: Sun Retail Ltd - Statement Of Deviation And Variations Under Regulation 32(1) For The Half Year & Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor