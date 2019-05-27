Suncare Traders Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

In reference to the Captioned Subject above please find here with enclosed the confirmation certificate as received for the Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited, RTA of the Company, under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depository and Participants) Regulations, 2018 regarding Securities Dematerialised/ Rematerialised for the Quater ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Suncare Traders Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
