Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.50/- per share (75%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and an additional special dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (50%), on the paid-up capital of Rs. 111.10 cr. This, together with the interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (50%) paid on February 26, 2019 will make a total dividend of Rs. 17.50/- per share (175%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sundaram Finance Ltd. - Board recommend Final & Special Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com