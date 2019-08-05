Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 05, 2019 have constituted the committee of Independent Directors as detailed below to provide their recommendations in writing on open offer made by Avyan Renewable Solar Private Limited, (hereinafter the Acquirer) to the shareholders of SunEdison Infrastructure Limited,( hereinafter the Target Company or the Company).

Pdf Link: Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
YKM Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.