Keynote Financial Services Ltd ("Manager to the Offer") has submitted to BSE a copy of Detailed Public Statement (DPS) in terms of Regulation 3(1) and 4 read with Regulation 13(4), 14(3) and 15(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, and subsequent ammendments thereto to the eligible Equity Shareholders of Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd ("Target Company").

Pdf Link: Sunedison Infrastructure Ltd - Updates on Open Offer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com