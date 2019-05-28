Sungold Capital Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been duly held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The Board has approved Standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, along with the statement of Asset and Liability for the year ended March 31, 2019.



