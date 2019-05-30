Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 (Commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 5.00 pm) considered and approved and has taken on record Statement showing Audited Financial Result of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and Audit Report.



Pdf Link: Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com