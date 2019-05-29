Sunil Agro Foods Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share for the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, i.e. 5% for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval by the members at the 31st Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com