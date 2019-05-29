1.Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the Audited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company together with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) is also enclosed.





2.Recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share for the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, i.e. 5% for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval by the members at the 31stAnnual General Meeting. The date of Book Closure / Record date shall be intimated by the Company in due course.





3.Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Akshat Jain (DIN: 08424334) as Additional and Whole time Director of the Company.





Pdf Link: Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com