This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sunil Industries Limited in their meeting held at their registered office on 30th May, 2019 at 4.30 p.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m approved following:-



1. Approved IND-AS compliant standalone audited Financial Results along with declaration and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015



2. Approved IND-AS compliant Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities for year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sunil Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com