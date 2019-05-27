Pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th May 2019 have considered and approved:



1. Appointment of Mr. Lim Kim Swee (DIN- 05151107) as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company effective from 27th May 2019, subject to approval of the Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The intimation pursuant to the requirements of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A



2. Reappointment of Mr. Ranjal L Shenoy, (DIN- 00074761) as an Independent Director for the second term of five years effective from 1st April 2020, subject to approval of the Members at ensuing AGM of the Company. The intimation pursuant to the requirements of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure - B



We request you to kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com