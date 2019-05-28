In terms of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015,please find attached herewith copies of News Papers- Dainik Mahalakshmi Bhagyodaya [Hindi News Paper) and Money Makers (English News Paper) dated 28-05-2019 in which Audited Financial Results of the company has been published for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31-03-2019 as approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 27-05-2019.

Pdf Link: Sunshine Capital Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

