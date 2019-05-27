With reference to the above captioned subject, the following items were considered and approved at the Board Meeting held on 27-05-2019 started at 03:00 P.M. concluded at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office 209, Bhanot Plaza II 3, D B Gupta Road, New Delhi - 110055.



1. Intimation for Merger of Statutory Auditor Firm

2. Audited Financial Results

3. Remuneration of Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain (Managing Director)



You are requested to take the above in your records and acknowledge the same.

Pdf Link: Sunshine Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com