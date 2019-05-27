Superior Finlease Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication


Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we are forwarding herewith copies of Newspaper clippings of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, published on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pioneer in English language and Pioneer, in Hindi language

Pdf Link: Superior Finlease Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Superior Finlease Ltd

