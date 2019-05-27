

Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we are forwarding herewith copies of Newspaper clippings of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, published on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pioneer in English language and Pioneer, in Hindi language



Pdf Link: Superior Finlease Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com