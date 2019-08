Please find enclosed herewith the Published Copy of Newspaper Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13th August, 2019 published in Financial Express and Naya India dated 3rd August, 2019.



Kindly take the same into record for your further needful.



Pdf Link: Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com