Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 10% on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Supershakti Metaliks Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com