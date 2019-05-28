Supershakti Metaliks Ltd - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28 May, 2019

We enclose herewith the following:

1. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the half year and Financial Year ended 31 March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the half year and Financial Year ended 31 March, 2019.

3. Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year and Financial Year ended 31 March, 2019.

4. Certificate pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).

5. Declaration as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results.

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 10% on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial2018-19.





