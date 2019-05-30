The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 where the Board has considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. We are pleased to enclose copy of the same along with the Auditors Report and declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

Pdf Link: Supertex Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com