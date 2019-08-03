Supra Trends Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 inter alia to consider the un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Supra Trends Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com