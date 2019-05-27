Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Suprajit Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 0.85 (85%) per Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2018-19, in addition to the 70% Interim Dividend already paid by the Company.

Pdf Link: Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Suprajit Engineering Ltd

