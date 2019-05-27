Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

As informed vide our letter dated May 08, 2019, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company met today and inter-alia transacted the following business:

1. Approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019; a copy of the results along with copy of Auditors Report thereon and a declaration by CFO on Unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 are enclosed herewith.

2. Recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 0.85 (85%) per Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2018-19, in addition to the 70% Interim Dividend already paid by the Company.

The Meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m and concluded at 12.55 p.m.

Published on May 27, 2019
