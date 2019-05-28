Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Updation Of Registered Office Address

The Registered office address of the of the Company has been updated from No. 100, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore - 560 099 to No. 100 & 101, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore - 560 099.

Pdf Link: Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Updation Of Registered Office Address

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Suprajit Engineering Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.