Dear Sir,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the newspaper clipping regarding publication of Notice of Board Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 published in the following newspaper:



1. Financial Express (English)

2. Jansatta (Hindi)

Kindly take note of the same and acknowledge the receipt.



Pdf Link: Suraj Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com