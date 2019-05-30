Suraj Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

we inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, i.e., May 30, 2019 considered and approved, inter alia, the following items:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

2. Re-appointment of M/s Mohan Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

3. Re-appointment of M/s Monika Kohli & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Published on May 30, 2019
