Dear Sir,



we inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, i.e., May 30, 2019 considered and approved, inter alia, the following items:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.



2. Re-appointment of M/s Mohan Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.



3. Re-appointment of M/s Monika Kohli & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Suraj Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com