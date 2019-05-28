SURAJ LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a copy of each newspaper clipping of the advertisement published on 28th May, 2019 on Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure Period and e-voting information to Members

Pdf Link: SURAJ LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Suraj Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.