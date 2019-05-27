SURAJ LTD. - Fixes BOOK CLOSURE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) from Friday, 14th June, 2019 to Thursday, 27th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: SURAJ LTD. - Fixes BOOK CLOSURE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Suraj Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.