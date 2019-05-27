With reference to the above captioned subject and in terms of applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 we hereby submit a copy of the Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Thursday, 27th June, 2019 at 10.30 AM. at the the Conference Hall of "The Ahmedabad Textile Mills Association", Near "Gurjari", Ashram Road,

Ahmedabad - 380009.

Pdf Link: SURAJ LTD. - Notice Of 26Th Annual General Meeting Held On Thursday, 27Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com