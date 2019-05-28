Pursuant to Regulation 34 (I) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 2018-2019 including Notice convening the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Thursday, 27th June, 2019 at 10.30 a.m. at the Conference Hall of "The Ahmedabad Textile Mills Association", Near "Gurjari", Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380009, Gujarat, India.

Pdf Link: SURAJ LTD. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

