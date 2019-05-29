This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today has taken on record and approved the following.

1. Audited Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31.03.2019 as per Ind-AS format. A Copy of the same along with Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors is enclosed for your information and record.

We request you to kindly take record of the same.



Pdf Link: Surya Fun City Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com