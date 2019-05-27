In compliance to the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI Obligations and Disclosure Requirements(Regulations, 2015, we hereby provide you the information as received from the Company RTA Mas Services Ltd on 27th May, 2019 in regard to

issue of Duplicate Share Certificates to shareholders.

Pdf Link: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com