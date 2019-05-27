Surya Roshni Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In compliance to the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI Obligations and Disclosure Requirements(Regulations, 2015, we hereby provide you the information as received from the Company RTA Mas Services Ltd on 27th May, 2019 in regard to
issue of Duplicate Share Certificates to shareholders.

Pdf Link: Surya Roshni Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Surya Roshni Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.