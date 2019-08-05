Suryakripa Finance Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

we wish to inform you that the Trading window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company will be closed for trading of Companys Equity Shares from 05th August, 2019 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Quarter ended un-audited Financial Results of the Company to the public.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com