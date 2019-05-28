Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at the registered office of the company have approved the following:



1. Appointment of Mrs. NITU DHRINDER SINGH RATHOD (Din: 08425061) as an Additional Director (Women Independent director) on the board of the company with effect from 28th May, 2019, to hold upto the date of the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the company.





Date of appointment 28th May, 2019

Term of appointment Appointed as an Additional and Non- Executive, Independent Director subject to approval of members in the next general meeting.

Brief profile B.A , M.A - Rajasthan University with expertise in market research and management and administrative consultancy.

Disclosure of relationships between directors Mrs. NITU DHRINDER SINGH RATHOD is not related to any Director, promoter or promoter group of the Company.



We request you take it in your record.



Pdf Link: Suryakripa Finance Ltd. - Intimation Of Independent Women Director On The Board Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com