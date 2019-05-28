Suryakripa Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at the registered office of the company have approved the following aspect:



1. Considered and Approved Audited financial results of the company as per regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 enclosed here.



2. Considered and approved declaration that the Audit Report has unmodified opinion of statutory auditor, enclosed here.



3. Approved the appointment of Mrs. NITU DHRINDER SINGH RATHOD (Din: 08425061) as an Additional Director (Women Independent director) on the board of director of the company.



The Board Meeting commences at 4.00 P.M and concluded at 5.00 P.M.



We request you take it in your record.



