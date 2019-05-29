The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 18% i.e. ? 1.80/- per equity share with Face Value of ? 10/- each to non-promoter shareholders of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com