The Board in its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: -



1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 18% to non-promoter shareholders of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.



3. Re-appointment of Sri Vithadas Agarwal as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.



4. Re-appointment of Smt Madhavi Agarwal as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a term of 5 years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.



5. Revision in the basic salary of Mr. Mahender Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from July 1, 2019 till the completion of his current term, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com