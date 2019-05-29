Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 29th May, 2019 at Dinalipi Bhawan, A-54/1 & A-55/1, Nayapalli, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar- 751 003 has considered and approved the followings:

1. Audited financial result along with audited report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



We hereby declare that Sanjit Mohanty & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar statutory auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the said Audited Financial Results.



2. To take note on Quarterly/Half yearly compliance done under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



3. To take note on the report of the Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2018-19.



4. Approval of Related Party Transaction of Rams Assorted Cold Storage Limited and Suryo Udyog Limited at Arms Length Price for the Financial Year 2019-20.





