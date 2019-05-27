We wish to inform you that senior management team of Suven Life Sciences is

giving corporate presentation in B&Ks Annual Global Investor Conference Trinity

India 2019 with fund managers and analysts meet organized in Mumbai by B&K

Securities on 29th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Suven Life Sciences Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com