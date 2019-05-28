Suven Life Sciences Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 12, 2019 to August 14, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 14, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
